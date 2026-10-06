Volodymyr Zelensky: I have intelligence information, Putin is preparing a massive attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russian troops are preparing another massive attack on Ukraine. The head of state announced this after a conference call with government representatives, military leaders and all key services, UNIAN reports.

As the president noted, members of the government and regional authorities have prepared additional logistical measures in response to the Russian operation aimed at Ukraine's logistical infrastructure.

"Today we received updated intelligence information about Russia's preparation for a massive strike. We are preparing retaliatory measures. We have set deadlines for the implementation of a significant part of the tasks, and priority measures are already being implemented," Zelensky said.

The head of state also noted that Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara and Air Force Commander Anatoly Krivonozhko reported on the deployment of air defense assets and the organization of protective perimeters around specific key objects.

"We are providing the necessary ammunition for F-16 fighters, interceptor systems and anti-missile interceptors. The biggest challenge is related to the capabilities to counter ballistic missiles, since the availability of these supplies depends entirely on our partners. We work with them daily," the president noted.

At the same time, Zelensky reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked several Ukrainian hospitals - specifically in Kramatorsk and Krivoy Rog.

"The services responded effectively; it is important that in each region the State Emergency Service of Ukraine responds promptly to such incidents. Thank you for your professional work!", the president said.

Source: news.bg