For the first time in three years! France launches nuclear ballistic missile M51

France is preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile M51.3 from the nuclear ballistic missile submarine Le Vigilant. This will be the first such launch in three years. The French publication Ouest-France reported on the preparation of the test.

According to strategic weapons analyst Etienne Marcuse, the missile is expected to travel approximately 4,700 km during the flight. However, he stressed that this does not represent the maximum range of the M51.3.

The launch is planned to take place without a nuclear warhead off the coast of the French department of Finistère. Shipping restrictions have already been imposed in the area of the planned launch, which will remain in force until October 21.

Update from 15:24: The launch of the missile has already taken place. French President Emmanuel Macron watched the process. As reported by Le Parisien, the launch was carried out today from a nuclear submarine.

The missile was not carrying a nuclear warhead and fell into the North Atlantic.

Launch after modernization of the submarine

Preparations for the launch of the M51.3 follow the completion of a large-scale technical maintenance of the submarine Le Vigilant. The work began in the fall of 2023 at the naval base "Ile Long" and included servicing the reactor, armament and other systems.

Following such repairs and modernizations, the French strategic submarines are undergoing sea trials. The purpose of the M51 launch is to confirm the operational readiness of the strategic weapons system.

A similar launch was carried out in April 2023 from the submarine Le Terrible after completing its own technical maintenance.

The M51.3 missile officially reached operational readiness in October 2025. The new variant features improved range, accuracy, and capabilities to overcome missile defense systems. It can also be equipped with the new TNO-2 nuclear warhead.

France conducted the first qualification launch of the M51.3 in November 2023 from the Biscarrosse ground test site. In this case, the missile was launched without a nuclear warhead towards the Atlantic Ocean.

What is known about the M51.3

The M51.3 is a three-stage solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile designed for launch from submarines, developed as an evolution of the M51 family.

The exact technical characteristics of the new variant have not been disclosed. For previous versions of the M51, the flight range was estimated at approximately 8,000-10,000 kilometers, and the maximum speed reached 25 times the speed of sound (Mach 25).

The M51.1 and M51.2 missiles could be equipped with thermonuclear warheads with a yield of approximately 110 to 300 kilotons.

The M51.3 probably retains the dimensions of the previous versions: a length of about 12 meters, a diameter of 2.3 meters and a mass of about 52 tons. For navigation, the missile uses, among other systems, the "Galileo" satellite network.

The M51.3 is also planned to serve as the main armament for the future French strategic nuclear submarines of the SNLE 3G class, which should gradually replace the Le Triomphant class submarines after 2035. The M51 missile family is being developed and manufactured by the French company ArianeGroup.

Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe - and in particular France - should develop weapons similar to the Russian "Oreshnik" system. He emphasized that France falls within the range of the "Oreshnik" missiles.

Source: news.bg