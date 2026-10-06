12 crew members injured in attack on oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Twelve crew members of a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker were injured in an attack in the Strait of Hormuz, India reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

This is the merchant ship “MT On Peace“, which was hit by a shell while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We condemn the attack carried out earlier today on the Panamanian-flagged merchant ship “MT On Peace“ (MT On Peace), which was hit by a shell while passing through the Strait of Hormuz,“ the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry said that there were 19 people on board the tanker, including 17 Indian nationals. Eleven of the 12 injured crew members are Indians.

With the help of Omani authorities, the injured were evacuated and received medical attention.

This is not the first such incident involving an Indian sailor in the region. Last month, an Indian sailor died in an attack on a cargo ship off the coast of Oman.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed serious concern over the ongoing attacks on shipping in the region.

“The ongoing attacks on shipping in the region are a matter of serious concern for India. "We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of these attacks in the name of peace and stability in the region," the statement added.