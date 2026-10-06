Russian Army: We hit one of the bridges over the Dnieper River in Kiev

Russian forces have hit the Northern Bridge in Kiev with drones, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The text states that the facility was used to transport troops. The Russian ministry did not specify when the attack was carried out.

Meanwhile, the Moscow-appointed governor of the Russian-controlled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, Leonid Pasechnik, reported four people killed and two injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on cars and trucks in the so-called Luhansk People's Republic. The information cannot be confirmed by an independent source and there is no comment from the Ukrainian side so far.

Source: www.bta.bg