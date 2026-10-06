F-16 crisis! Netherlands to help service Ukrainian fighter jets

The Netherlands will assist Ukraine with maintenance, spare parts and ammunition for its F-16 fighter jets. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten announced this on the X social network after a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Russia is deliberately attacking civilian targets and energy infrastructure, seeking to make Ukrainian cities uninhabitable and destroy the economy this winter. We cannot allow this to happen. We discussed the latest developments on the front line with President Zelensky. Further strengthening Ukraine's air defense is literally a matter of life and death," he noted.

In particular, Jeten confirmed that Ukraine needs more resources for the maintenance, spare parts and ammunition needed for its fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

"I assured him that the Netherlands will help Ukraine in this matter. Together with international partners, the Netherlands remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. We are also closely monitoring Russian provocations directed at other countries," he stressed.

Source: news.bg