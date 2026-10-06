Fears of Iranian drone plot have prompted the US to withdraw its bombers from Fairford Air Base,

A suspected plot to carry out a sophisticated drone attack on a key British air base, in which Iran is suspected of being involved, has prompted the US to withdraw its B-1 bombers, Reuters reported, citing two US officials, BTA reports.

Iran denies any involvement in the alleged plot against the "Fairford" air base - the preferred European base for US bombers.

A spokesman for the US European Command (USEUCOM) declined to comment. "It is not appropriate to discuss intelligence-related matters, and we will not comment on specific force protection measures," he said.

"As proven in numerous operations, American bombers, including the B-1, B-2 and B-52, can deliver precision strikes around the world – including operations that take off and return from the continental United States – anywhere, anytime," the spokesman stressed.

Earlier today, British police said they had detained a 22-year-old British citizen in London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts as part of an investigation into an alleged plot near the Fairford air base, used by the United States to strike Iran, Reuters notes.

The Counter-Terrorism Service said the man was arrested in Westminster and that officers searched a property in the same area. The man remains behind bars.

It is the latest arrest in an investigation that has drawn international attention after US President Donald Trump said a threat linked to Iran had led to the withdrawal of US B-1 bombers from the Fairford air base. Iran denies any involvement in any alleged plot.

"The investigation is still ongoing and our specialist teams continue to explore different versions of the circumstances surrounding the events near the RAF Fairford base," said Vicky Evans, senior national counter-terrorism coordinator.

Six men aged in their 20s previously arrested in connection with the investigation, including a dual British-Iranian national who was arrested on 1 October, have been released on bail.

On the morning of 27 September, dozens of residents were evacuated from their homes near the air base after armed police and military sappers arrived in the countryside. Police later said they had found an incendiary substance - petrol - in three vans linked to five suspects, but no explosives, DPA notes.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Britain saw "serious indications" that Iran was involved in the alleged plot.