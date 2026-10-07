Delta plane hits Air Canada plane in Los Angeles

A Delta Air Lines plane made contact with an Air Canada plane at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time on October 6 as the Delta plane was taxiing for takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the left wingtip of Delta Flight 7 caught the horizontal stabilizer of Air Canada Flight 785. The Canadian airliner was being towed to the exit after arriving from Toronto.

„There were no reports of injuries. The Air Canada plane will be taken out of service for inspection and repairs," airline spokesman Sean Davidson said.

Delta confirmed that its plane made contact with the Air Canada plane. "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travel," the company said in a statement.

Los Angeles International Airport said the incident occurred on a taxiway, not a runway. Flights continued as normal.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the collision, saying the details are preliminary and subject to change. The National Transportation Safety Board of the United States has also been notified of the incident.

Sources: nbclosangeles.com, latimes.com