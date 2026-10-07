Gilded statue of naked Trump appears in European Parliament

A gilded statue of naked Donald Trump has been displayed in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg. The satirical sculpture is the work of Danish artist Jens Galschot and is titled “Orange Plague“, and is also known as “King of Injustice“.

The work shows the US president naked, sitting on a man's shoulders and holding an extremely long golf club. Together with the pedestal, the statue is about 2.5 meters high, and according to the authors, it is covered with 23-carat gold.

The sculpture was unveiled on Tuesday in one of the busiest places in the European Parliament. It will remain on display until Thursday at the initiative of Danish MEP Per Clausen.

“If someone is so vulnerable that they cannot bear this sculpture being displayed in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage“, said Per Clausen.

Next to the statue are leaflets with a text attributed to the “King of Injustice“: “I am sitting on a man's back. He bends under my weight. I will do anything to help him. Except get off his back.“

The message is part of the satirical concept of the work. The sculpture depicts Donald Trump as a figure who uses another person as a prop while demonstrating power and privilege.

Donald Trump has not commented publicly on the statue's appearance at one of the European Union's key institutions. The exhibition will end on Thursday, when the work is due to be removed from the European Parliament building.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, amp.dw.com, n-tv.de