Swedish police injure man near Stockholm royal palace

Swedish police have injured a man during an operation near Stockholm's royal palace. Officers were called out for an aggressive man carrying a weapon.

Police opened fire during the operation. The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

“There is currently no threat to public safety,“ authorities said.

The incident took place in an open area just north of the palace. About 20 emergency vehicles arrived at the scene, the Swedish newspaper “Aftonbladet“ reported.

The Royal Palace in Stockholm is the official residence of King Carl XVI Gustaf and one of the main tourist attractions in the Swedish capital.

Sources: bta.bg, aftonbladet.se