Houthis claim to have shot down Saudi CH-4 drone

The Houthis claim to have shot down a Saudi armed reconnaissance drone CH-4 over Yemen's Al-Jawf province. The claim was made on September 7 by the military spokesman of the “Ansar Allah“ movement, Yahya Sari.

“Our armed forces shot down a reconnaissance and strike drone of the CH-4 type belonging to the Saudi enemy while carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Al-Jawf province“, Sari said.

He did not specify what weapon was used to hit the drone. Saudi authorities have not confirmed the loss of the drone, and there has been no independent confirmation of the specific downing. Al Jazeera, citing Agence France-Presse, reported that Sarri initially spoke of three Saudi drones downed within 24 hours, but later increased the number to four.

Houthis report more drones

According to Sarri, the CH-4 downed over Al-Jawf is the second drone of its type destroyed in 12 hours. During the same period, the Houthis said they had also downed a Wing Loong II drone over Al-Bayda province.

The reports came amid intensified fighting in Yemen. Forces supporting the internationally recognized government said they had carried out airstrikes on Houthi positions in Al-Jawf, Marib and Hodeidah. The Houthis, in turn, accused Saudi Arabia of escalation and increased use of reconnaissance flights.

The escalation is developing against the backdrop of the struggle for control of key areas in the west and south of the country, including the routes to the port of Moha and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Apart from the ground fighting, the Houthis have also declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, launching attacks on vessels in the area.

So far, it has only been confirmed that the statement about the downed CH-4 was made by Yahya Sari. No independent data has been published on the location of the aircraft's fall, the reasons for its loss, or possible damage and casualties.

Sources: aljazeera.com, apnews.com