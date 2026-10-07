British police restrict pro-Palestinian march in London

British police have imposed strict conditions on a pro-Palestinian march in London, planned for October 7 - the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks - but said they could not ban it. The demonstration must end by 2:00 p.m. GMT and follow a pre-determined route.

The London Universities Coalition, which brings together students from universities in the capital, has urged its members to take to the streets to demand an end to what organisers say is the genocide of Palestinians.

The Metropolitan Police have warned that any participant wearing a mask or other means of concealing their identity could be arrested. The restrictions also include mandatory adherence to the designated route and the end of the march at the specified time.

Police did not find organizers

Police have attempted to establish contact with the group, but have not found specific individuals "ready to take responsibility as organizers of this demonstration". In the past week, law enforcement authorities have called four times for the protest to be moved to another date.

Letters have been sent to the relevant universities asking them to take measures so that Jewish students and staff do not feel "targeted or threatened".

Call for a change of date

Education Minister Lucy Powell also called on organizers to postpone the demonstration. She urged them to “show compassion and respect for others“.

“The anniversary of October 7 will bring immense pain to Jewish communities across the country and they must be able to commemorate those affected by the attacks without being subjected to intimidation, harassment or insults – including on university campuses”, said Lucy Powell.

Despite calls to change the date, the march remains planned for October 7, subject to the conditions set by the British police.

Sources: bnrnews.bg