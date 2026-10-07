Spain introduces QR code for carriers' documents

Spain has introduced a mandatory electronic document for administrative control in domestic freight transport by road. From October 5, 2026, carriers must present the document to inspectors via a QR code or via the electronic file that the code opens. For using the old paper format, the penalty starts at 401 euros.

The document was previously stored on paper and provided upon inspection by the control authorities. It contains data on the identity of the driver, the goods being transported, their weight, the service provider, the route and the vehicle.

Which transports fall under the new rule

The requirement applies to transports starting and ending in the territory of Spain, as well as to cabotage transports carried out in the country. In the case of an international route where the starting or ending point is in another country, the paper documentation provided for in the international rules can currently be used.

The change stems from the Spanish Law 9/2025 on Sustainable Mobility. The regulatory act was published in December 2025 and gave the transport sector ten months to prepare. The technical requirements for the electronic document were set out in a resolution of the Directorate General for Road and Rail Transport of 5 June 2026.

Carriers demand a softer start

The new rules have raised concerns among some drivers and transport companies, who must switch to fully digital documentation. The industry has asked for checks to be of an explanatory rather than punitive nature in the first weeks.

“We ask that checks in the first weeks be of an explanatory nature and not lead to sanctions“, said Alberto Vila, secretary general of the Galician transporters' association Vieiros.

Vila urged carriers not to be concerned about the change, saying that the apps were easier to use than shopping on Amazon or buying a Renfe ticket. According to him, the new requirement is part of the digitalization process that covers all sectors.

A similar rule is expected to be introduced at the European level in the future. According to information cited by the Spanish transport sector, the European Commission may adopt a relevant provision within one or two years at most.

Sources: lavozdegalicia.es, as.com