The idea of a complete military victory is tempting, but dangerous. This is what Russian President Vladimir Putin was initially counting on when he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As Foreign Affairs writes, no war can end without an offer that the enemy can accept, no matter how strong the army of one side or how one-sided the fighting is. Moreover, even after reaching an agreement, the sides can almost always continue to fight.

It is noted that until recently, discussions about US aid to Ukraine focused primarily on helping the country achieve military victory, while negotiations were dismissed as appeasing the aggressor. However, there is still no sign that either Ukraine or Russia will be able to achieve a complete victory.

The myth of military victory has repeatedly led governments to start or prolong wars based on erroneous assumptions about how they will end. For example, Putin believed in a quick victory, which is why the two countries are now embroiled in a war with no end in sight.

The publication recalled that by April 2022, it had become clear that Putin's risky move had failed. However, he did not return to negotiations, but decided to continue the war against Ukraine. In September 2022, Russia held illegal "referendums" in four Ukrainian regions, after which it announced their annexation. This move narrowed Moscow’s own space for compromise.

The publication emphasizes that instead of serious negotiations, the Kremlin has repeatedly escalated the war, attacking civilian infrastructure, mobilizing additional forces, and striking European industry as part of its sabotage campaign.

The publication emphasizes that none of the possible strategies pursued by the United States and Europe could end Russia’s war without Putin’s consent. Even with significant assistance from the United States and Europe, Ukraine would be no more capable of achieving a military victory than Russia, and Moscow’s maximalist demands boil down to the elimination of Ukrainian sovereignty.

The journalists believe that the United States and Europe should have realized from the very beginning that this would be a protracted war with no easy way out. The help of Ukraine’s allies has proven insufficient to bring Putin to the negotiating table, writes Foreign Affairs.

Source: www.focus-news.net