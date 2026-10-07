Kim is concerned about Taiwan! North Korea criticizes Trump for military support for Taipei

North Korea criticized the United States for arms sales and military support for Taiwan, accusing Washington of inflaming tensions in the Taiwan Strait, reports "Reuters".

A commentary by KCNA, citing North Korean international affairs analyst Kim Myong Chol, stated that the US policy towards Taiwan undermines peace and stability in the region.

The commentary stated that the US "should think carefully about whether it is ready for a direct confrontation with the powerful state of the People's Republic of China over the security of Taiwan and whether it can cope with the consequences of this".

The first two of a total of 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered in 2019 arrived in Taiwan last week as the island faces a growing military threat from Beijing, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its territory.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged continued support for Russia and its military efforts in a congratulatory message on President Vladimir Putin's birthday, KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Kim said Pyongyang would continue to expand joint activities within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, expressing confidence that the "sacred just war" Russia's struggle to protect its sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity will end in victory, KCNA said.

The message does not explicitly mention Russia's war in Ukraine. According to estimates by Ukraine and South Korea, since 2024, North Korea has sent between 14,000 and 15,000 troops to support Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

North Korea and Russia have significantly strengthened their ties after Putin and Kim signed a mutual defense pact in June 2024.

Source: news.bg