Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova Asked Paris About "Human Rights" Amidst Reports of Police Clashes with Protesting Students in France, TASS Reports.

"It's Normal for the Paris Police to Beat Their Own Children. What About Concerns and Human Rights at the Elysee Palace? I Can't Hear Head of European Diplomacy Kaya Kallas and Other Residents of the "Beautiful Garden" - to speak", the diplomat wrote on Telegram.

We recall that US President Donald Trump, in a post on the social network Truth Social, attributed the mass student protests in France to "mass migration" and "Islam".

"What is happening in France is nothing more than mass migration out of control. This is not about schools, it's about Islam wanting to take over a once great country!", Trump said.

Earlier, AFP, citing Interior Ministry data, reported that 256,000 people took part in high school student protests across the country on October 6.

The French Interior Ministry said that 6,100 people had been arrested since the protests began, the vast majority of them minors. More than 1,800 people have been charged with unspecified crimes, including 1,483 minors, the Justice Ministry said.

At least 215 teenagers and 85 school staff were injured in the clashes. More than 700 police officers have also been injured.

Since late September, French students have been blocking the entrances to hundreds of high schools across the country demanding better conditions - protests that have in some places escalated into clashes with police. On Tuesday, more than 250,000 demonstrators took to the streets of France.

Source: news.bg