Heavy airstrikes! Houthis attack two airports in Saudi Arabia

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked two airports in southern Saudi Arabia, injuring several people, The Wall Street Journal

According to Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation, the strikes damaged King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the city of Jizan and Najran International Airport. The agency said three people were injured.

Separately, authorities in Aden - home to Yemen's internationally recognized government - reported an attack by militants on the local airport. A security statement said two Houthi missiles "targeted an important civilian facility, endangering the lives of passengers, airport staff and flight crews," although there were no casualties.

The coalition's spokesman, Major General Turki al-Maliki, said Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi missile fired at targets north of Riyadh. The Houthis, in turn, reported heavy Saudi airstrikes on their positions.

The rebels themselves warned "all international airlines using Saudi airspace" to suspend flights, except those over the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has warned air carriers that "regular missile and drone attacks, combined with the activation of air defense systems, create an increased risk of misidentification of civil aircraft".

"These attacks continue to destabilize the region, fueling violence and undermining global energy security," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: news.bg