Sweden will deploy Patriot missile defense systems in eastern Poland to help protect a NATO logistics hub through which weapons are delivered to Ukraine. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced the decision, Reuters reports.

The operation is due to begin in December and will involve around 100 servicemen from a Swedish air defence unit based in Halmstad.

"The aim of deploying both Gripen and Patriot is... to protect NATO's logistics hub at the airport in Poland," Kristersson said.

He did not specify how many systems would be sent to Poland.

Source: news.bg