The Russian concern „Kalashnikov“ has fully fulfilled its contractual obligations for 2026, having delivered to the Russian security services a batch of „Dragunov“ (SVD) sniper rifles with a caliber of 7.62 mm. The model was put into mass production back in 1963, TASS reports, quoted by News.bg.

„Kalashnikov“ confirmed the delivery with an official statement: „The „Kalashnikov“ Concern has sent a batch of „Dragunov“ sniper rifles (SVD) with a caliber of 7.62 mm to a customer from the security structures of the Russian Federation. The products were delivered on time, and the obligations under the contract for 2026 have been fully fulfilled“.

The rifle was developed under the leadership of Evgeny Dragunov in the period 1958-1963, and its serial production began in 1963 at the Izhevsk Machine-Building Plant. Thus, in 2026, the SVD has already been mass-produced for more than six decades.

According to the concern, the semi-automatic sniper rifle “Dragunov“ with a caliber of 7.62 mm is designed to engage manpower and unarmored targets at distances of up to 800 meters. The weapon features a reliable gas exhaust system, which includes a short-stroke gas piston and a gas regulator.

The manufacturer states that the SVD can use all types of 7.62×54R ammunition, with the best accuracy being achieved when firing specialized sniper cartridges.

The standard SVD remains the main weapon of snipers in Russian motorized rifle units and other military formations. The rifle is also used by other Russian security services.

Over the six decades of operation, the basic design of the weapon has undergone a number of military modifications.

The SVD is the original and still mass-produced version for the 7.62×54R cartridge, which is distinguished by a fixed stock. This variant remains the most recognizable and widespread representative of the family of weapons in the Russian armed forces and security services.