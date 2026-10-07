Ten people injured in attack at school in Poland: police detain 19-year-old suspect

Ten people have been injured in a knife attack at a vocational training school in Ostrołęka, northeastern Poland. Among the injured are four students, two teachers and two bystanders, the prosecutor's office said. One person is in serious condition, but the injuries are not life-threatening, Reuters reported.

The attack took place at around 11:00 local time at the Vocational Training Complex No. 4. Police initially reported seven injured, specifying that the information was preliminary and could change. Later data from the prosecutor's office indicated eight victims.

19-year-old student detained by the river

The police detained a 19-year-old student from the school after he left the building. The detention took place by the riverbank, less than a kilometer from the scene of the attack. The man was injured and taken to hospital. According to the prosecutor's office, the wound was probably self-inflicted.

The exact motive for the attack and the type of weapon used have not yet been announced. The police and the prosecutor's office are establishing the sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the case. The injured were taken to a hospital in Ostrołęka, some of whom were transported by helicopter.

The school remains closed

Ostrołęka Mayor Paul Niewiadomski said that “the situation is under control“. The school is closed while the investigation continues, and the affected children and other victims have been promised psychological support.

A suspicious backpack was found in the building. The fire department has handed over its contents for examination, a spokesman for the local fire department told Polish television “Polsat“. There are no reports of other detainees or deaths so far.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com, marketscreener.com