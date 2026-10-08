Gerhard Schröder visits Globus in Moscow

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder visited a Globus supermarket chain in Moscow on October 7. His visit came days after he joined the supervisory board of the Russian company Hyperglobus.

Schröder gave a speech to employees, then spoke to them behind closed doors. He later toured the store. DPA reported on the visit, and details of his program were published by the Russian business publication RBC.

A new role in Russian business

According to RBC, shareholders appointed Schröder to the supervisory board of Hyperglobus on September 30. He is expected to participate in the general management of the company and lead its “strategic development“ in Russia.

“Hyperglobus“ was spun off from its German parent company “Globus Holding“ in 2025 and is now owned by Thomas Bruch, the former head of the German group. However, the stores in Russia continue to operate under the familiar Globus brand.

His ties with Russia remain controversial

Schroeder was Chancellor of Germany between 1998 and 2005. He has been a controversial figure for years because of his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his role in Russian energy projects.

Among them is the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, controlled by the Russian company Gazprom. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Schroeder and Putin have had several meetings. The Russian president even suggested the former Chancellor as a mediator in the war.

Sources: bta.bg, rbc.ru