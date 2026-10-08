Six years in prison in Latvia for transferring 43 euros to Russia

The Riga City Court sentenced Polina Kamleva from Rezekne to six years in prison for transferring about 43 euros, which, according to the prosecution, was intended for the purchase of drone jamming equipment for the Russian army. Three years of probation were added to the sentence.

The court deducted the time Kamleva spent in custody. Thus, the remaining term to be served is five years, one month and 25 days. She remains in custody until the verdict enters into force, and the decision can be appealed to the Riga District Court.

The transfer was made through Belarus

According to the prosecution, in December 2024, Kamlyova spoke on WhatsApp with an acquaintance from Russia associated with the military-patriotic center “Kaskad“. He asked her to help raise funds for radio-electronic equipment, described as a device for suppressing drone signals.

Since a direct transfer from a Latvian to a Russian bank was not possible, Kamlyova turned to an acquaintance in Belarus. According to the investigation, he transferred 157 Belarusian rubles, equivalent to about 43 euros, from his personal account without being informed of the true purpose of the payment. The Latvian State Security Service detained Kamleva on December 2, 2025.

Defendant denies criminal intent

In her final statement to the court, Kamleva stated that she had no intention of financing the Russian army and that the correspondence found on her phone did not clearly indicate the purpose of the money. "I want you to distinguish between wrongdoing and criminal intent. I had no such intent," she said, quoted by “Medusa“.

The prosecutor's office had requested eight years in prison. Under Latvian law, financing an armed conflict can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as well as probation.

Sources: rbc.ru, ukr.lsm.lv, meduza.io