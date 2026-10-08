Israel to close British consulate in East Jerusalem

Israel will close the British consulate general in East Jerusalem on October 8, but will not expel British diplomats and their family members. The mission will lose its diplomatic status, and about 30 staff will be able to continue working at the British embassy in Tel Aviv, the “Times“ newspaper reported.

The decision on the future of the consulate is part of a diplomatic dispute between Israel and Britain that has escalated after Britain imposed sanctions on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. London has announced restrictions on trade in goods produced in the settlements, as well as other measures against companies and individuals associated with them.

Consulate to be closed, but diplomats to remain

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on September 8 that the British consulate would be closed within 30 days. According to British and Israeli media, the deadline will expire on October 8.

The consulate in East Jerusalem is separate from the British embassy in Tel Aviv. It represents Britain on issues related to Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, including in political and consular work with Palestinian institutions and communities.

According to information from “The Times“ the approximately 30 diplomats will not be forced to leave Israel. They will be able to continue their official functions from the embassy in Tel Aviv, although they will no longer have the status associated with the consulate in East Jerusalem.

London warns of retaliatory measures

Before the Israeli decision, Britain warned that it could expel Israeli diplomats from the embassy in London. Publications citing sources indicate that the measure under discussion could affect up to 27 Israeli diplomats.

According to the “Times“, however, the closure of the British consulate will not automatically lead to the expulsion of British employees or their families from Israel. Thus, the dispute for now is focused on changing the status and place of work of the diplomats, rather than an immediate interruption of the diplomatic presence.

“I did not want this to happen. The consulate has been there for almost 200 years and that is a long-standing position that we have“, said British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

Israel announced the measure as a response to Britain's policy on settlements. Saar described London's sanctions as political pressure and said Israel would not accept actions that it said affected its sovereignty and internal decisions.

The closure of the consulate will not end diplomatic relations between the two countries. The British embassy in Tel Aviv will continue to operate, but London's access to direct diplomatic and consular work with the Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza will be limited.

Sources: theguardian.com, timesofisrael.com, independent.co.uk