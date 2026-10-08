Russia assembles T-80UE-1 with T-80UD turrets

The Russian military-industrial complex uses an unusual way to create T-80UE-1 tanks, installing T-80UD turrets on T-80B or T-80U hulls. According to intelligence analysis from open sources, Russia has simultaneously reached a pace of 360 modernized T-72A tanks per year. This is reported by UNIAN.

The scheme with T-80UE-1 is described by Defense Express. T-80UD turrets are integrated onto hulls of other modifications of the T-80 family, including machines that were damaged and subsequently restored. This resulted in a hybrid combat vehicle, designated the T-80UE-1. Data on the specific number of tanks produced or prepared in this way are not specified.

Project from the 2000s

The T-80UE-1 is a development from the beginning of the 21st century. The initial concept envisaged the modernization of a T-80 tank with a fighting compartment from the T-80UD and an improved fire control system. The option turned out to be too expensive for mass production, and only a few dozen machines were built of it.

The current approach allows Russian industry to use available components from different versions of the tank, rather than producing completely new machines. This is an estimate based on the combination described by Defense Express, not an officially announced production plan.

Modernization of the T-72A has been accelerated

Upgrading the T-72A to the T-72B3M standard improves fire control systems, installs "Relict" dynamic protection, and installs a more powerful engine. Previously, it was believed that the Russian side could re-equip up to 200 tanks of this type per year.

„The nuance is that until then it was believed that Russia could re-equip up to 200 T-72A tanks per year, and now it turned out that the actual rate is almost twice as high“, Defense Express points out.

At a rate of 360 vehicles per year, the modernization exceeds the previous estimate by 160 tanks per year. It is not specified how many of the available T-72A will be converted into standard battle tanks and how many can be used for other projects.

Other Russian developments

Among the latest Russian programs is the BREM-80 armored repair and recovery vehicle, based on the T-80 with a gas turbine engine. Russia has also tested the robotic tank “Sturm“, shown during the “Center-2026“ exercises at the “Chebarkul“ training ground in the Chelyabinsk region.

Sources: unian.net, en.defence-ua.com