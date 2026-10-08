"Isaias" became the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic, energy companies stopped production

„Isaias“ became the first hurricane to form during this year's season in the Atlantic Ocean, forcing energy companies to limit production and evacuate employees from facilities along the US Gulf Coast, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The hurricane is located about 715 km south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The maximum sustained wind speed reaches 120 km/h, the US National Hurricane Center reported.

According to the center's forecast, „Isaias“ will strengthen. The storm is expected to remain a strong hurricane and approach the northern Gulf Coast tomorrow evening.

On its way, the hurricane is likely to pass through offshore areas where significant oil and natural gas production is taking place, as well as near onshore oil refineries.

According to Reuters, this could require the release of reserves and lead to a new increase in fuel prices, which are already at high levels.

American energy companies, including „Shell“ and “Chevron“, have already announced that they are limiting their activities on offshore oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to data as of yesterday, about 25.08% of oil production and 16.37% of natural gas production had been stopped in the US part of the Gulf of Mexico, the Marine Natural Resources Agency reported.

Against the background of the development of the hurricane, Reuters notes that the natural phenomenon “El Niño“ has limited the formation of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean this year. The phenomenon creates unfavorable wind conditions that prevent storms from intensifying.