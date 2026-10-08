UAE and Syrian Presidents Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

The President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in a telephone conversation, the UAE News Agency - UAM reported, BTA reports.

Particular attention during the conversation was paid to opportunities for deepening cooperation in the field of economy and development.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues. Among the main topics were the latest developments in the Middle East and their impact on the future, security and stability of the region.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ahmed Al Sharaa stressed the need to strengthen regional security and stability in the interests of all peoples in the Middle East.