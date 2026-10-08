South Korea Recalls Ambassador from Ukraine

South Korea has decided to recall its ambassador from Ukraine over a diplomatic dispute over the public announcement of the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul. The decision was announced by the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

“The government has decided to recall Ukraine's ambassador to the country“, the ministry said in a statement. They added that Seoul hopes that all outstanding issues between the two countries will be resolved and will continue consultations with the Ukrainian side.

The dispute began after Zelensky's statement

The conflict erupted after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during his speech to the UN General Assembly in September that Ukraine had handed over to South Korea two North Korean servicemen captured during the war.

Seoul said that the information should have remained confidential for the safety of the prisoners and their families. South Korean authorities have demanded an official explanation and apology from Kiev. Ukrainian presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn denied that Ukraine had violated an agreement with South Korea.

On October 6, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyeon told lawmakers that he had received a message of apology from his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sibiha, but it did not meet Seoul's expectations. "There is a difference between this message and the level we expected," Cho Hyeon was quoted as saying by South Korean media.

Embassy in Kiev remains open

The ambassador's recall is seen as a diplomatic protest, but does not mean the closure of the embassy or the termination of relations between South Korea and Ukraine. The mission in Kiev will continue to operate while the two sides discuss the disputed issues.

Seoul's decision comes six days after President Lee Jae-myeon warned that South Korea could take additional measures if Ukraine does not acknowledge the breach of the confidentiality agreement and issue a public apology.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, en.interfax.com.ua, apnews.com