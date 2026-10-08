Rubio: No negotiated solution for Ukraine in sight

The war in Ukraine is in a “strategic impasse“, and at the moment there is no prospect of a peaceful settlement through negotiations. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with the Greek newspaper “Kathimerini“.

According to him, Russia continues to insist on full control over Donbass – a condition that Ukraine defines as completely unacceptable. It is this discrepancy, according to Rubio, that blocks the possibility of a political solution.

“The strategic impasse can only be resolved in one of two ways – "either by settling at the negotiating table or by escalation by one or both sides that goes beyond the initial conflict," Rubio said.

The Secretary of State added that "at this stage, there is no prospect of a negotiated settlement." His statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing fighting and the lack of agreement on territorial issues.

Latest talks end without a breakthrough

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the United States, began in early 2026. Two rounds were held in Abu Dhabi in late January and early February, and the third - in Geneva on February 17 and 18.

The latest round ended without a breakthrough on key political issues. The Associated Press reported that the Russian and Ukrainian sides remained far apart on the issues of territory, the future of occupied areas and security guarantees. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as “difficult but businesslike,” while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that political differences remained deep.

The issue of how a possible ceasefire would be monitored was also discussed in Geneva. Zelensky said that such an agreement should include American participation in monitoring. Some progress has been reported on this topic, but it has not led to a common political solution.

What is blocking the talks

The main contentious issues remained territorial concessions, security guarantees for Ukraine and the future status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Moscow is demanding that Kiev relinquish control over territories in the eastern part of the country, while the Ukrainian side has stated that it will not hand over land to Russia.

According to information cited by “Medusa“, the talks were suspended after the start of the war between the US and Israel with Iran. Since then, new direct negotiations have not been resumed, although both Russia and Ukraine have officially stated their readiness for new meetings.

Rubio's statement leaves as possible scenarios either the restoration of the diplomatic process in the event of a change in positions, or further expansion of the conflict. A specific date for a new round of negotiations has not been specified.

Sources: meduza.io, apnews.com