30 killed in attack on buses in Kramatorsk

30 people have been killed and 18 injured in an attack on two civilian buses in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The attack took place at around 10:00 a.m., when the buses were carrying passengers.

The increase in the number of victims was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadim Filashkin. Earlier, the Kramatorsk City Council reported at least 12 dead and 13 injured, and later the number of injured was specified at 14.

Two buses and an apartment building were damaged

The National Police of Ukraine reported that the strike was carried out with a UMPB D-30 SN bomb. “The projectile hit one of the city streets, along which two regular buses were moving at the time“, the police indicated.

In addition to the two buses, an apartment building was also damaged. An investigative and operational group, paramedics, patrol police, employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other specialized teams are working at the scene.

Public transport suspended in Kramatorsk and Slavyansk

Due to the sharp deterioration in security, Vadim Filashkin has ordered the suspension of public transport in Kramatorsk and Slavyansk. The measure affects cities near the front line and is associated with risks for passengers and drivers.

The Kramatorsk City Council has determined the attack on a bus in the frontline city as another crime against the civilian population. The situation at the scene of the attack and the final amount of damage are being specified.

Sources: unian.net