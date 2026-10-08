Bulgaria to buy five more IRIS-T systems for 1.1 billion euros

The government is proposing to the National Assembly to approve an investment expenditure for the acquisition of five more IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems. Together with the already agreed upon one system, the total cost of the air defense modernization project will reach around 1.1 billion euros.

The decision has been adopted by the Council of Ministers, but the additional order still requires approval from the parliament. After that, a program agreement is planned to be signed between the ministries of defense of Bulgaria and Germany, as well as an addendum to the contract with the German Diehl Defence.

What does the project include

„I expect to have a contract within weeks“, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

The updated project provides for a second stage for five additional IRIS-T SLM complexes, along with warranty and initial logistical support, anti-aircraft guided missiles and additional equipment. It also includes the necessary infrastructure for the operation, storage and maintenance of the missiles.

At the same time, the first stage of the project will be changed. The multi-sensor tracker in the approved configuration will be replaced with other equipment, which, according to data published by the government, will reduce the value of the already concluded contract from 182 million euros to 180.6 million euros. Delivery times should also be shortened.

The financing is provided under the European Union's SAFE mechanism, which provides long-term loans for joint defense projects.

Medium-Range Air Defense System

The IRIS-T SLM is manufactured by Diehl Defense and is a medium-range ground-based system. The missiles can hit targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 20,000 meters. The complex includes a command vehicle, 4D radar, launchers and service vehicles.

The system can exchange data with NATO air defense assets and receive target information from external radars. According to data cited by Money.bg, one battery can simultaneously fire up to 24 missiles at different targets.

The longer-range version IRIS-T SLX is still under development. It is designed to hit targets at a distance of up to 80 kilometers, but the government proposal for Bulgaria does not specify whether a complex of this variant will be among the additional systems.

When are deliveries expected

The first system, agreed in 2024, is expected to be delivered in 2027, and its commissioning is planned for the end of the same year. Before that, training of military personnel and preparation of the infrastructure will be necessary.

The decision for five more complexes is part of Bulgaria's participation in the "European Sky Shield" initiative. According to the government, the acquisition should enhance the capabilities of the Air Force and provide a greater contribution to NATO's overall air defense.

Sources: money.bg, investor.bg, btvnovinite.bg