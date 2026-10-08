Lithuania proposes EU ban on Russian grain transit

Lithuania will propose to the European Union a ban on the export of Russian grain through European ports and infrastructure. Vilnius will also insist on sanctions against Russian agrarian oligarchs who support the war in Ukraine, Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius announced.

The proposal comes amid efforts by the Baltic states to stop the transport of Russian grain through their ports. According to data cited by Reuters, Moscow has increased transit along this route after Ukrainian attacks hit ports in the Black Sea. Estonia has already announced the first ban on such transit last week.

Lithuania wants a common EU decision

“This is an unacceptable situation that has so far been tolerated with the argument that EU sanctions do not apply to food products“, Sinkevičius wrote in a post on a social network.

According to him, the issue has been discussed several times with the Prime Minister of Latvia. The Lithuanian Prime Minister stressed that the necessary solutions must be found at the European Union level, and not through divergent national measures.

“Lithuania will propose not only a ban on this transit, but also the inclusion in the list of sanctioned individuals of specific Russian agricultural oligarchs who support the war“, Sinkevičius said.

The proposal is not yet an EU decision

The Lithuanian Prime Minister's statement marks the beginning of an initiative that needs to be discussed by member states. At the moment, it is a proposal, not an implemented EU-wide ban.

The dispute concerns the use of European ports and infrastructure for Russian grain while Russia continues its war against Ukraine. Lithuania insists that the restrictions cover not only transit, but also specific representatives of the Russian agricultural sector, which Sinkevichus claims support the military actions.

Sources: bta.bg, uk.investing.com