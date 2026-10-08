Scandal is growing! South Korean government demands explanation and official apology from Kiev

South Korea has recalled its ambassador from Ukraine over a diplomatic row that erupted after the public disclosure of the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul. The decision was announced by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by the „Yonhap“ agency.

“The government has decided to recall the ambassador to Ukraine back to Seoul“, the ministry said in a statement. They added that South Korea hopes that the disputed issues between the two countries will be resolved smoothly and will continue consultations with Kiev.

Seoul demands official apology

The South Korean government has demanded an explanation and official apology from Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed information about the transfer of the two captured North Korean soldiers. Seoul also expressed dissatisfaction with a subsequent statement from Zelensky's office, which denied that there was an agreement to keep the information confidential.

On October 6, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said that he had received a letter of apology from his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sibiha. However, he said that the apology did not meet Seoul's expectations. “Decisive measures“ promised Cho Tae-yul, without specifying what specific actions are being discussed.

The dispute continues

The diplomatic tension began after the disclosure of information about the two North Korean prisoners of war and the subsequent disagreement between Seoul and Kiev over whether there was a silence agreement. South Korea defines Ukraine's actions as a breach of confidentiality, while the Ukrainian side denies that such an agreement existed.

The recall of the ambassador is another diplomatic step by Seoul in the case. The South Korean Foreign Ministry indicates that despite the decision, consultations with Ukraine will continue.

Sources: news.bg, en.yna.co.kr, apnews.com