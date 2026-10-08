Fictitious elections! EP refuses to recognize Russian State Duma

The European Parliament has refused to recognize Russia's new State Duma as a legitimate representative and legislative body. The decision is part of a resolution adopted with 482 votes “in favor“, 41 “against“ and 39 “abstains“.

The document rejects the elections held in Russia between 18 and 20 September 2026 as unfree and unfair. The European Parliament says the vote took place in an atmosphere of fear and against the backdrop of Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Criticism of lack of political competition

“The State Duma elections were neither free nor fair and were held in an atmosphere of fear“, the European Parliament resolution states.

The text states that there were no real alternative candidates, free media, reliable observers and political freedom during the elections. MEPs also condemn electoral violations, as well as the long-standing and deliberate destruction of democratic mechanisms in Russia.

The resolution notes that critics of the Russian regime have been imprisoned, killed or forced to leave the country. The European Parliament describes the elections as part of the ongoing restriction of political pluralism in Russia.

Elections in occupied territories

The MEPs condemn the holding of the Russian vote in parts of the Russian-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions in Ukraine. The resolution also mentions the Transnistrian region of Moldova and the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia.

The European Parliament calls on EU countries not to recognise any legal or political consequences of the organisation of elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Member States are invited to refrain from official contacts with the new State Duma and its members and to oppose the participation of its representatives in inter-parliamentary organisations.

Call for new sanctions against Russian officials

The resolution calls for additional restrictive measures against individuals and organisations linked to political repression in Russia and the war in Ukraine. These include judges, prosecutors, employees of Rosfinmonitoring, members of the Central Election Commission of Russia and officials involved in organising the electoral processes in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.

The European Parliament also calls for continued support for Russian democratic forces opposing the war and working for a democratic future for the country. The document emphasizes that relations between the EU and Russia cannot be normalized without a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops, the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children, reparations and accountability for the crimes committed.

Sources: news.bg, ansa.it, efe.com