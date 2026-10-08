Missile race! Russia and Belarus reject weapons in space

Russia and Belarus told the UN that they oppose the deployment of weapons in low-Earth orbit and the transformation of outer space into an arena for armed confrontation. The position was set out in a joint statement by the two countries to the First Committee of the 81st session of the General Assembly.

In the document, Moscow and Minsk specifically mention the American project "Golden Dome". According to the statement, the initiative includes the development and deployment of space interceptors.

“We oppose the deployment of weapons of any kind in outer space, the threat or use of force against or through space objects, as well as attempts by individual states to use outer space for armed confrontation“, the statement said.

Russia and Belarus also stated that they would oppose policies aimed at achieving military superiority beyond the Earth and the official establishment of space as an area for combat operations.

Call for a legally binding document

The two countries called for the urgent start of international negotiations to develop a legally binding document to prevent an arms race in space. At the end of the statement, they also support a political commitment that countries should not be the first to deploy weapons in outer space.

This position continues a line that Russia and Belarus maintain within the UN. In 2025, the two countries were among the sponsors of draft resolutions dedicated to the prohibition of the first deployment of weapons in outer space and additional measures to prevent an arms race.

The joint statement represents a political position of Moscow and Minsk. The published information does not indicate specific deadlines for the start of new negotiations, nor details of a draft of the future treaty.

Sources: focus-news.net