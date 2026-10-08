Illegal persecution of Russian citizens! Moscow demands that the Netherlands hand over judges from the ICC

The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia has sent a request to the Dutch authorities for the detention and extradition of nine representatives of the International Criminal Court. Among them are persons who participated in the decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The information was reported by “RBK“ and quoted by News.bg.

The list includes former ICC President Pyotr Hofmansky and former court prosecutor Karim Khan. The Russian prosecutor's office claims that the nine illegally persecuted Russian citizens. Moscow also maintains that the ICC leadership instructed judges to issue arrest warrants for Russian officials without legal grounds.

In absentia convictions in Russia

In 2025, the Moscow City Court found the nine ICC representatives guilty in absentia. The case involved charges of “illegal prosecution, illegal detention and attacks on persons enjoying international protection“.

The sentences imposed ranged from 3.5 to 15 years in prison. Following the ruling, the individuals were placed on the international wanted list by the Russian authorities. The defendants include ICC judges, former court president Piotr Hofmansky and Karim Khan.

Karim Khan denies the charges

Russia's request comes against the backdrop of the removal of Karim Khan from his position as ICC prosecutor. The court's member states voted in favor of the measure following allegations of sexual harassment, which Khan denies.

His lawyer, Tayyab Ali, said he would challenge the legality and fairness of the decision with all available legal mechanisms. Khan is the prosecutor under whose leadership the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin was issued.

There is no word yet whether Dutch authorities have accepted the Russian request or taken action on it. It was sent to the Netherlands, where the headquarters of the International Criminal Court is located.

Sources: news.bg, rbc.ru