The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the German authorities need a war to distract attention from the growing internal problems in the country. She made the accusation during a briefing, linking her position to Berlin's actions and rhetoric under Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

„I have already commented on Merz's visit to Kiev. His rhetoric, I think, is another confirmation: they need a war“, said Zakharova. According to her, German policy shows a “complete refusal of diplomatic solutions“.

Accusations against the German government

The spokeswoman described the German government as “discredited“ and “bankrupt“. According to her, maintaining the military escalation is the only way for the rulers to retain their power.

“For people like Merz, this is simply the only way to somehow distract their own population from growing internal problems and prolong the life of the discredited, bankrupt government“, said Maria Zakharova.

The allegations are part of Russia's assessment of German support for Ukraine. In early October, Friedrich Merz visited Kiev and confirmed Germany's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine until the end of the war. Berlin presents this policy as support for the security of Ukraine and Europe, while Moscow defines it as Germany's direct participation in the conflict.

Moscow: Germany is a party to the conflict

Zakharova stated that Germany's participation on the side of Ukraine has already been established at the international level. “Germany is a party to the conflict on the side of the Kiev regime“, she said, adding that the German authorities themselves have been stating their position on this issue for years.

The Russian diplomat did not provide specific data on the alleged internal problems in Germany. The statement did not indicate a response from the German government to the accusations. The confirmed circumstance is that Berlin continues to publicly declare support for Kiev, and Moscow sees this policy as evidence of a refusal to take a diplomatic approach.

Sources: focus-news.net, tass.com, bundeskanzler.de