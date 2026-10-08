Italy hosts NATO nuclear exercise from October 13

Italy will host NATO's annual nuclear deterrence exercise “Steadfast Noon“, which begins on October 13 and will last for a week. The training is taking place against the background of tensions between Russia and the Alliance over the war in Ukraine and security in the Baltic region.

According to the Italian Ministry of Defense, the exercise aims to maintain the readiness of NATO's capabilities and procedures related to deterrence and defense. It is part of the Alliance's integrated strategic defense.

During “Steadfast Noon“ no live weapons will be used. The activities will be aimed at testing procedures, coordination and safety standards between the forces of the allied countries. The host rotates among NATO members, and Italy will host the exercise for the sixth time.

Moscow warns about Kaliningrad

The exercise coincides with a warning from Russia that it is ready to resort to nuclear weapons if the Western military alliance tries to isolate Kaliningrad - a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea.

In a document sent to NATO and seen by Reuters, Moscow accused the alliance of following a “dangerous and reckless course“, which, according to the Russian side, carries “a high risk of the outbreak of direct armed conflict“.

The warning comes as NATO continues its planned annual readiness exercises. The exercise itself is presented as a routine activity to check procedures and coordination, not as preparation for the use of nuclear weapons.

Sources: bta.bg