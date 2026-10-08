Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the US of inaction today, after nearly 80 people were killed in Russian strikes in his country in the past two days, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

According to Zelensky, Washington does not want to help Kiev. He specifically criticized the US's pursuit of economic ties with Russia while mediating efforts to end the war.

At least 78 people have been killed and 215 injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine over the past two days, Zelensky said.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea despite Seoul's decision to recall its ambassador following the diplomatic row, Reuters reported.

A ministry spokesman said the ambassador had been invited to the ministry this week to get acquainted with Ukraine's position on the dispute over President Volodymyr Zelensky's public announcement that two North Korean prisoners of war had been transferred to South Korea.

"The ambassador was familiar with Ukraine's position. "We believe that diplomacy should prevail over emotions," the spokesman said. "Despite Seoul's decision to recall its ambassador, Ukraine remains open to resuming constructive dialogue, even if it takes some time," he stressed.