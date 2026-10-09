Ukrainian journalist detained in Vienna, searching for former Prosecutor General

Ukrainian journalist Mykhailo Tkach remains detained in Vienna after being taken away by Austrian authorities while carrying out an editorial assignment. Tkach heads the investigative journalism department of “Ukrainska Pravda“, and his work in Austria was related to the search for former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Austria has requested an explanation from the Austrian side about the circumstances surrounding the detention. The consul has requested access to the journalist, and the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Consular Service and the embassy are monitoring the case.

“We have received information about the detention of Mykhailo Tkach. The Ukrainian Embassy in Austria has already appealed to the Austrian side with a request to clarify the circumstances. The consul is already in contact with his Austrian colleagues and has officially requested access to the detained citizen,“ said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Georgy Tykhy.

Later, the Ukrainian consul was granted access to Tkach and spoke with him. However, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Austrian law enforcement agencies continued to hold the journalist in custody.

Editorial office demands explanation

„Ukrainska Pravda“ defined the detention as illegal and demanded the immediate release of Tkach, as well as an official explanation from the Austrian authorities. The editorial office insists that the journalist has access to legal and consular assistance, as well as the opportunity to contact his colleagues and relatives.

Tkach traveled to Vienna together with his colleague Yaroslav Bondarenko. In the first message, the editorial office indicated that it had no information about Bondarenko's whereabouts and condition and insisted that the Austrian authorities establish his whereabouts and whether he is safe.

The reports on the case do not indicate the official grounds for the detention, nor the period for which Tkach will remain in custody. The Ukrainian side is awaiting additional information from the Austrian authorities.

Sources: pravda.com.ua