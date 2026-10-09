Ethiopian drones strike Eritrean forces near Adigrat

Ethiopian drones have carried out a series of strikes on Eritrean forces in the Adigrat area of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. The attacks took place overnight between October 7 and 8, the armed conflict monitoring project ACLED reported.

According to the organization, the targets were Eritrean soldiers, military vehicles and ammunition. The strikes were carried out as the units were withdrawing from positions near Adigrat. ACLED also reports an attack on Eritrean forces near Guada as they were moving in vehicles towards Idaga Hamus.

„There were many, many drone strikes. "Some Eritrean trucks were destroyed and are no longer on the streets," an eyewitness told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another resident of Adigrat reported a loud explosion overnight and Eritrean military vehicles hit by a drone. A third eyewitness said Eritrean soldiers appeared to be retreating north. ACLED said heavy explosions were heard into the morning.

Eritrean units cross border

According to ACLED, Eritrean units crossed the border at Zalambesa on October 7 and headed along the Adigrat-Idaga Hamus route. Witnesses and a commander of the pro-Ethiopian government Peacekeeping Force in Tigray reported that soldiers wearing Eritrean uniforms and carrying heavy weapons were seen in Adigrat, about 25 kilometers south of the border.

The Associated Press said it could not independently confirm the border crossing or the reports of the strikes. The agency said the soldiers were identified as Eritrean based on uniforms, vehicles and license plates described by ACLED sources.

Tensions between the two countries are rising

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not confirm the presence of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia. He said: “We are not in the business of refuting wild accusations or fabricated stories.“

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedeon Timoteos has demanded the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces from the country and said Ethiopia has the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The new clashes erupted after renewed fighting between Ethiopian federal forces and a coalition led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front. On October 4, government-allied forces took control of Mekelle after the front withdrew from the Tigray capital. Ethiopia and Eritrea severed diplomatic relations in the first week of October, further increasing the risk of conflict escalating in the region.

Sources: africanews.com, apnews.com, internazionale.it