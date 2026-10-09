London threatens Israel with expulsion of diplomats

Britain has warned Israel that it may expel Israeli diplomats from London if it is not granted permission to reopen its consulate general in Jerusalem. The diplomatic dispute has escalated after Israel ordered the closure of the mission in response to British trade sanctions against West Bank settlements.

The sanctions were imposed last month by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. British officials were given 30 days to leave Israel.

Building remains open under a new name

On Wednesday evening, at the last possible moment, the British government reached a deal to keep the consulate building open. The mission will operate under the name “British Mission“, and seven diplomats will remain in it – 20 fewer than the current staff.

Thus, Israel formally fulfills its promise to close the consulate, while Britain retains an official presence in Jerusalem. The agreement also provides the opportunity for the British government to maintain direct contact with the Palestinian people.

The threat of expulsion remains

According to information from “The Daily Telegraph“, the agreement reached is only a pause in the negotiations. The British Foreign Office may renew its threat to expel Israeli diplomats if British representatives are not allowed to return to Jerusalem.

London has agreed to a permanent dialogue with the Israeli government, but has reserved the option to take diplomatic action if the talks “do not prove credible“. Substantial talks are not expected to resume before the Israeli parliamentary elections on October 27.

In a statement, Ed Miliband said: “We do not accept that the Israeli government has the legal right to close the British Consulate General in Jerusalem, which has operated there for nearly 20 years“.

Sources: bnrnews.bg