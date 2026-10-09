Russian strike with KAB near a block of flats in Zaporizhia, one injured

Russian forces have struck with a guided aerial bomb near a multi-storey residential building in Zaporizhia. According to preliminary data, one person was injured, the acting head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Mikhail Semikin, announced.

„According to specified information, the enemy has struck near a multi-storey residential building. According to preliminary data, one person was injured“, said Mikhail Semikin.

Around 5:00 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the launch of guided aerial bombs in the direction of Zaporizhia. Distributed videos show a severely damaged apartment building and burning cars around it.

There is currently no officially confirmed data on the number of deaths in the latest strike. The condition of the injured and the exact extent of the damage have not been specified.

New attacks on the city

The strike was carried out against the backdrop of a series of attacks on Zaporizhia. On the night of October 7, Russian forces struck a transport infrastructure facility, after which traffic in the city was restricted.

A Russian strike on Zaporizhia on the evening of October 8 injured 13 people, including three children. Later, it was also reported that a car was hit, killing its driver.

Sources: pravda.com.ua