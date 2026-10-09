European furniture industry warns of sharp increase in imports from China

The European Furniture Industry Confederation (EFIC) expressed concern about the increasing imports of furniture from China to European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič ahead of his visit to Beijing on October 8. This was announced by the Bulgarian Chamber of Woodworking and Furniture Industry (BKDMP), which is a member of EFIC, reports News.bg.

According to the confederation, increasing imports create conditions for unfair competition and put direct pressure on European manufacturers.

In 2025, the value of furniture imports from China to the European Union reached 12.5 billion euros compared to 8 billion euros in 2019. This represents an increase of 55.6%.

The furniture sector in the EU employs about 1 million people in approximately 130,000 enterprises and generates an annual turnover of over 100 billion euros. According to BKDMP data, this makes it an important part of the European economy. EFIC represents around 80% of the furniture industry's turnover in Europe.

The confederation warns that rising imports are leading to a loss of production volumes, revenues and jobs for EU companies as Chinese furniture displaces their products from the market.

Most member states are already seeing production declines, company closures, job cuts and investment postponements in the sector. At the same time, European companies are facing increasing obstacles to exporting to China, including requirements for standards that do not meet internationally recognised norms.

EFIC will contribute to the European Commission's consultation on a new trade instrument aimed at limiting the risks of strategic dependence on a single supplier country. The Confederation insists that the challenges facing the furniture sector be taken into account in the upcoming European Commission communication on diversification and economic sustainability.

The pressure is also being felt by Bulgarian manufacturers. According to a survey conducted by the BKDMP among its members in July, two-thirds of companies in Bulgaria have reported a decline in production and sales, and 55% of exporters report a deterioration in results. The most frequently cited challenge is the lack of orders - a problem that is in line with the trends observed in Europe.

„We support EFIC in insisting that the European Commission take into account the pressure on the furniture sector. Bulgarian manufacturers want fair conditions for competition“, said the President of the BKDMP, Prof. Dr. Vasil Zhivkov.