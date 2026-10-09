Yandex data center in Kaluga hit by drone strike

A drone strike has damaged part of the infrastructure of a Yandex data center in Kaluga, the company said. Several modules are completely out of service, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed. “Part of the infrastructure of the data center in Kaluga has been damaged. Several modules of the data center are completely out of service,“ Yandex said.

The company warned that due to the damage, some of its services may operate intermittently. Emergency services and Yandex specialists have been sent to the scene. The company said there were no injuries at the site itself and that people's safety remains a top priority.

Separately, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said Russian air defenses had destroyed 26 drones over the Maloyaroslavets, Peremyshilsky and Ferzikovsky districts, as well as over Kaluga. He said nine people were injured, and five of them were hospitalized in stable condition. Shapsha also pointed to damaged private homes in two municipal districts.

One of the largest sites of „Yandex“

The Kaluga data center is among the most powerful sites of the Russian technology company. Its design capacity is 63 megawatts - more than five times that of the data center in Sasovo, Ryazan Region. The Kaluga site supports a significant portion of Yandex“s cloud computing and digital services.

The damage in Kaluga was discovered a day after another strike on the company's infrastructure. On October 8, a drone attack at the Sasovo data center caused a fire, after which the site's operation was suspended. “Yandex“ said it could not yet confirm whether the damaged equipment there could be restored.

A number of Russian websites and applications were down after the Sasovo incident. Problems were reported with cloud services, electronic platforms and some of Yandex“'s services. “Yandex 360“ temporarily experiencing difficulties with e-mail, and users of other online services also reported access problems.

Consequence assessment pending

At the moment, „Yandex“ has not indicated how long it will take to restore the damaged modules in Kaluga. The company continues to assess the damage and work to maintain access to its services using available resources.

After the previous attack, the deputy chairman of the State Duma defense committee, Alexei Zhuravlev, said that data center owners should take care of protecting their facilities from drones themselves. Meanwhile, „Yandex“ shares fell by 2.21% to 3498 rubles as of 10:41 Moscow time on October 9.

Sources: unian.net, vedomosti.ru, rbc.ru