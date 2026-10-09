Cardinal Parolin calls for permanent reform of UN

The UN needs a “process of permanent reform“ to cope with the changed balance of power, new technologies and today's geopolitical conflicts. This was stated by the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in an interview with the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica“, published on October 4.

Parolin returned from the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where the Holy See called for the restoration of trust through dialogue, justice and respect for international law. According to the cardinal, the crisis of multilateral diplomacy is among the causes of the “deep instability and conflicts“ that are affecting the world. He also pointed to the “loss of mutual trust“, which makes it difficult to organize effective responses to humanitarian crises.

Call for a renewed multilateral approach

According to Parolin, states in the UN often defend their own positions, without showing a willingness to compromise or listen to the positions of others. However, he noted that during the General Assembly there were insistent calls for a return to the principles of international law.

Among these, the cardinal listed the prevention of wars, the peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue, the protection of human rights, the integral development of people and the promotion of the common good. According to him, this requires both a return to basic human values and a new political will on the part of international actors.

“A process of permanent reform is needed“, said Parolin, linking the need for change to the fact that the world today is different from the time when international organizations were created to prevent new wars. He pointed to artificial intelligence, which creates new opportunities and risks, as well as large transnational companies as increasingly influential factors.

The Holy See's position on conflicts

In the interview, Parolin said that the Holy See is calling on the parties to the conflicts in the Persian Gulf region to prefer dialogue and negotiations over force. He cited inequality, exclusion, the denial of fundamental rights and the refusal to see the other as a human being and not as an adversary as the deep causes of the wars.

On Gaza, the cardinal said that the humanitarian situation remained “extremely grave“ and that the Palestinians needed everything. The Holy See continued to support a two-state solution that would allow Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace on their own land.

On Ukraine, Parolin described the war as “a true tragedy”. He stressed that church teaching defended the right to self-defense, but at the same time the Holy See insisted on a cessation of hostilities and an immediate, comprehensive and effective ceasefire.

The cardinal also called for strict compliance with international humanitarian law, an exchange of prisoners of war and the return to Ukraine of children taken to Russia. According to him, a long-term solution requires a renewed commitment to security and cooperation in Europe.

Sources: aleteia.org, vaticannews.va