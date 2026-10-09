Marine Le Pen warned that the possible membership of Ukraine in the European Union would harm French farmers first. The candidate for president of France from the "National Rally" party published her position on the social network X.

“If Ukraine joins the European Union, we will be the first to suffer - and doubly“, said Le Pen.

According to her, French farmers will face “fierce and unfair competition“ from Ukrainian producers. She also warned of a second risk - a significant reduction in the share of the Common Agricultural Policy budget allocated to French agriculture.

The dispute over Ukrainian agriculture

The topic of the agricultural sector is among the most sensitive in the talks on Ukraine's future accession to the EU. On October 6, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Coss presented a draft for a new approach to agricultural rules, which allows for special provisions for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government stated that it does not accept a membership model with permanent restrictions on the sale of certain food products to the EU. Kiev allows transitional mechanisms, but insists that they be justified, proportionate and limited in time.

It is precisely the possible expansion of Ukrainian producers' access to the single European market that is at the heart of the concerns expressed by French agricultural circles and by Le Pen. Ukraine is among the largest producers of grain and other agricultural goods in Europe, making the issue of future rules politically sensitive.

Position on aid to Ukraine

Le Pen's statement is part of her broader position on the war and France's relations with Ukraine. She has spoken out against financial aid to Kiev, arguing that France does not have the necessary funds. At the same time, she has stated that Paris will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers and supply equipment.

Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal reacted sharply to this position. According to him, Le Pen is practically ready to hand over Ukraine and Europe to Vladimir Putin. Attal said that Ukraine serves as a shield for the French people.

Elections in 2027

The presidential election in France is scheduled for the spring of 2027. According to Politico, nearly half of French voters are inclined to support candidates critical of NATO, including Le Pen and far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

An internal NATO survey cited by Politico reports about 54 percent support in France for remaining in the Alliance. This is the second lowest indicator among the 32 member states, with lower support only reported in Montenegro.

Thus, the debate over Ukraine's EU membership is also becoming a domestic political issue for France - related simultaneously to agricultural subsidies, European integration and the country's role in supporting Kiev.

Sources: news.bg, pravda.com.ua, english.nv.ua