Ukraine faces fuel shortage, prices will rise

Ukraine may face a gasoline shortage in about a week due to the restriction of supplies along the Danube River. Up to half of the fuel enters the country via this route, and supplies at gas stations last between 10 and 14 days, Prime Group founder and fuel expert Dmitry Leushkin told UNIAN.

According to him, two Romanian barges got stuck in the Danube, after which traffic on the river was suspended. “Supplies to Ukraine are now probably running at only 50%“, said Leushkin, according to whom if this situation persists, a deficit could appear within a week.

Diesel could reach 105 hryvnias

The expert expects the load on gas stations to increase. According to him, the price increase will not be caused solely by a possible shortage, but also by the growth of international quotes.

Leushkin cited as additional factors restrictions on diesel fuel exports from China, attacks by the Houthis in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area, and shelling around the Strait of Hormuz, which it connects with Iran.

“Within two weeks, there could be an increase of 5 hryvnias“, the expert predicted. According to him, diesel may rise in price to 105 hryvnia per liter, and gasoline – to 95 hryvnia, if international quotations and market tensions do not decrease.

Leushkin added that the Antimonopoly Committee will not allow a sharp increase in trade markups. He gave an example that sellers will not be able to arbitrarily add 10 hryvnia to the price today and 20 hryvnia tomorrow.

Fuel prices have already risen in September

The average price of A-95 gasoline in Ukraine reached 89.09 hryvnia per liter on October 1. This is 8.96 hryvnia more than at the beginning of September.

On October 7, the average price of liquefied gas at gas stations was 44.81 hryvnia per liter. A-92 gasoline has risen in price by 10 kopecks and reached 86.28 hryvnias per liter.

If supplies along the Danube remain limited, the projected new increase may affect mainly diesel and gasoline prices in the next one or two weeks. At the moment, the warning of a shortage is a forecast by Leushkin, not an official announcement by Ukrainian institutions.

Sources: unian.net