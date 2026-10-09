Putin has brought General Armageddon back into the war! Sergei Surovikin could lead strikes on Kiev bridges

Russia could once again involve General Sergei Surovikin in the war against Ukraine, tasking him with a campaign against the bridges over the Dnieper River in Kiev. This is reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph, according to which the potential operation aims to cut off transport links between the two banks of the Ukrainian capital.

Surovikin, known as “General Armageddon“, could lead strikes on eight bridges in Kiev. Their damage or destruction would hinder the movement of people and goods and could complicate the supply of the city, which is a key transport hub for Ukraine.

The publication states that the Russian leadership may seek to transfer the war to terrain where it believes it has an advantage - – “the test of civilian endurance“. The statement is part of the assessment of the British publication, and not an official statement from the Russian authorities. So far, there has been no public confirmation from the Kremlin or the Russian Ministry of Defense that Surovikin has received a new assignment or a specific order to strike Kiev.

The general disappeared from public space after the Prigozhin mutiny

Surovikin commanded Russian forces in Ukraine in 2022, and later became one of the leaders of the Russian defense. After the armed rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023, the general disappeared from public view.

Later media reports linked him to Russian military operations in Africa. According to information cited by The Telegraph, he may have returned to Moscow to take on a major role in the war again.

Surovikin also gained notoriety for his actions in Syria, where Russian forces participated in the siege and bombing of Aleppo. Human rights organizations have accused Russian and Syrian forces of strikes on hospitals, schools and residential areas, killing thousands of civilians.

Possible change in Russian tactics

Reports of the general's possible return come against the backdrop of the slow Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine and the significant losses reported by the British publication. The Telegraph presents the bridge strikes as a possible attempt by Moscow to increase pressure on Kiev through infrastructure, rather than relying solely on a decisive breakthrough on the front.

At this stage, this is a media release and assessment of a possible Russian operation. It has not been confirmed when such a campaign would begin, nor whether Surovikin has actually been reinstated to his command post.

Sources: news.bg, telegraph.co.uk