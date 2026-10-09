Security in the Black Sea! Turkey proposes separate routes for Russian and Ukrainian ships

Turkey has sent to Russia and Ukraine a proposal for a moratorium to guarantee the safety of commercial ships in the Black Sea. The plan envisages two separate routes for the vessels of the two countries, the Turkish newspaper “Milliyet“ reported.

A route to the Bosphorus via the waters of Romania and Bulgaria is envisaged for Ukrainian ships. Russian vessels must use a corridor through the waters of Georgia and Turkey.

„The document presented by Turkey proposes a route for Ukrainian ships that would allow them to reach the Bosphorus through the waters of Romania and Bulgaria, while for those of Russia, a safe route through the waters of Georgia and Turkey is envisaged“, writes „Milliyet“.

Ukraine demands restrictions on certain cargoes

According to the publication, Kiev insists on introducing restrictions on dual-use products. Iron ore transported by commercial ships is cited as an example.

It was not reported whether Russia and Ukraine agreed to the Turkish plan. The proposal is related to the growing risks for civilian shipping in the Black Sea, where commercial vessels have been subject to attacks.

Ankara seeks a model similar to the grain agreement

Turkey has repeatedly expressed concern about attacks on civilian and commercial ships. Ankara's position is that the war between Russia and Ukraine should not escalate and spill over into the Black Sea.

At the end of August, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that the country was preparing a document similar to the agreement on the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports. The intention is to send the proposal simultaneously to Moscow and Kiev.

According to data cited by “Milliyet“, 70 ships have been subject to attacks since the beginning of the year. Of these, 51 are connected to Turkey.

The Turkish initiative aims to create predictable routes for commercial shipping between the Black Sea and the Bosphorus. The next step depends on the positions of Russia and Ukraine on the proposed corridors and restrictions on transported cargo.

Sources: bta.bg