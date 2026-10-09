The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kiev city authorities of almost complete failure to implement measures to prepare the capital for Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, in turn, linked the loss of trust in the Ukrainian leadership by the West to corruption in the president's closest circle.

Zelensky said that specific tasks were set for Kiev, but the city authorities did not take the necessary steps.

„Specific tasks were set for Kiev - because the city authorities did not take the necessary steps; "a gap that was almost full," Zelensky said.

His words were spoken after a conference call with the participation of military and government officials. The president said that Russian attacks had caused extensive damage to power grids and power transmission facilities, and their restoration was being carried out around the clock. The needs for power equipment and air defense systems had also been renewed.

Klitschko: Kiev is in survival mode

Amid the dispute, Vitali Klitschko said that Kiev had found itself in a situation where it was a matter of survival. He advised people who have relatives or friends outside the capital to consider temporarily relocating.

The difficult situation in the city was illustrated by the suspension of the metro on October 8 due to a drop in voltage. Between October 5 and 9, 18 additional Kyiv City Express shuttle routes were assigned.

Klitschko previously said that the loss of trust in Ukraine by Western partners was related to corruption in Zelensky's inner circle. This is a political accusation, for which the published data does not indicate a court verdict against the president.

Reconstruction and contacts with partners continue

Zelensky announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidential office team are preparing communication with international partners for additional energy equipment and air defense means.

Thus, the dispute between the president and the mayor is developing in parallel with the ongoing Russian attacks on the energy system and efforts to maintain basic services in the Ukrainian capital.

Sources: news.bg, pravda.com.ua