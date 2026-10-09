Emergency shutdowns left parts of Kiev without electricity and water

Emergency power and water supply cuts were introduced on October 9 on the Right Bank of Kiev, as well as in the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts of the Kiev region. Regional operator DTEK announced that the shutdowns were ordered by the national operator „Ukrenergo“.

Due to emergency restrictions, previously published power outage schedules were not in effect in the affected areas. „Ukrenergo“ said the reason was the severe condition of the power grid after Russian shelling.

Changes in public transport

„Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as quickly as possible. The emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the power grid stabilizes,“ said “Ukrenergo“.

The lack of voltage in the power grid temporarily stopped the movement of public transport in the Obolonsky, Podilsky and Svyatoshinsky districts of Kiev. Electric transport is mostly affected.

“Kyivpastrans“ increased the number of vehicles on bus routes No. 32 and No. 99. Routes No. 12t from “Shevchenko“ Square to Pushcha-Voditsa and No. 19t from “Kontraktova“ Square were also temporarily introduced to „Shevchenko“ Square.

The movement of trolleybus lines No. 7 and No. 39 was restored, but with deviations from the schedule.

Metro stopped after the attack on October 8

Emergency power outages also occurred on October 8 in Kiev and the surrounding region. After a Russian attack on a key energy facility, the metro in the Ukrainian capital, as well as urban electric transport, did not function for more than an hour.

„Ukrenergo“ indicated that the emergency restrictions will remain in force until the energy grid stabilizes. Until then, the usual outage schedules do not apply in the areas where emergency shutdowns have been introduced.

Sources: news.bg